CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — One teenager died and three others were injured following an early morning crash in Caldwell County.

The Princeton Police Department said it responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 800 block of Old Madisonville Road just after 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found a passenger — a 15-year-old from Princeton — crawling out of an overturned vehicle that was on fire. After officers pulled the teen to safety, he reportedly told them there were two other occupants.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old from Fredonia, and a 17-year-old from Princeton were able to get out of the vehicle and tried to get help by knocking on doors in the neighborhood. They were later found at the Princeton Police Department.

Officials said one teen — identified as 14-year-old JaQuaden Glover of Paducah — was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell County coroner.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said a 2014 Ford was heading southbound on Old Madisonville Road, left the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment, traveled approximately 275 feet, hit two trees, overturned, and came to rest on its top in the road.

Caldwell County EMS transported the 15-year-old to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville before he was transferred to Deaconess Evansville in an ambulance, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the injured 14-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to the Caldwell County Medical Center emergency room in “personal owned vehicles,” according to officials. They have reportedly been treated and released.

No additional details have been released about the ongoing investigation into this deadly crash.