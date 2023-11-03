BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — One teenager has been charged with multiple offenses while another is on the run following a Thursday night shooting in Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call on Thursday, Nov. 2 in the 500 block of Magnolia Street, where they discovered shell casings from multiple weapons.

According to authorities, one victim was taken to a local hospital by a family member in order to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they arrested 18-year-old Ka’ryn Wilson and obtained a warrant for 19-year-old Zion Johnson.

According to officials, Wilson is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail for first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of attempted murder.

As of Friday, Nov. 3, authorities said they are still searching for Johnson as they continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.