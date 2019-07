CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning outside of a church in Christian County, Kentucky.

According to Christian County Emergency Management, the vehicle wrecked around 8 a.m. in front of Sinking Fork Christian Church on Princeton Road in the area of Cerulean.

The Christian County coroner was called to the scene.

No further details have been released.