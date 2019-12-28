1 killed in Bowling Green shooting, suspect charged

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – A Bowling Green man is charged with murder after police said he forced his way into a home and shot a teen Friday night.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Nathaniel Nevarez, 20, forced his way into an apartment on Torridge Avenue and shot Holden Heath.

Police were called to a disturbance at 8:04 p.m. and found the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest. Heath was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers found Nevarez at a home on Jackson Street and arrested him on a parole warrant.

Nevarez is also now charged with Murder and Burglary (1st Degree).

Police are still investigating and said a motive is not being released at this time.

