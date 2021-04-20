1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Logan County bypass

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Russellville, Kentucky man was killed in a crash on the U.S. 68 Bypass in Logan County Monday afternoon.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded just before 3 p.m. to a collision on the bypass at John Paul Road.

Timothy Webster, 50, was pronounced dead on the scene of the two-vehicle crash, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office determined Webster abruptly made a left turn in an attempt to make a U-turn, causing a pick-up truck to strike his driver’s side door.

Webster was killed and his passenger was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to deputies.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.