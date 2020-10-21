1 injured in Franklin, KY shooting

FRANKLIN, KY (WKRN) – Police in Franklin, KY are investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday.

Officers said the shooting happened during the early morning hours at a home in the 500 block of Colonial drive. Police learned one male victim was taken to the hospital, but its unclear how badly he was hurt.

Franklin police detectives are currently on scene conducting interviews as part of the investigation. The department expects to release more information about noon Wednesday.

