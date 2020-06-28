1 fatally shot at Breonna Taylor protest park in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor.

Police said one male died at the scene at Jefferson Square Park and another person was found with non-life-threatening injuries across the street.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man opening fire into the park. The footage later showed at least one person bleeding profusely on the ground.

The park has for weeks been the epicenter for protests in the city after the police killings of Taylor and George Floyd. Taylor was killed in her Louisville home by police serving a no-knock warrant.

