Evacuations ordered after deadly Ky. gas explosion

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a massive gas explosion Thursday morning in central Kentucky.

The explosion happened south of Junction City, about 40 miles southwest of Lexington.

At one point, witnesses reported seeing flames approximately 300 feet in the air.

(Photo: CNN)

According to the Perryville Fire Department, the explosion was caused by a gas line rupture.

The department said all residents were evacuated from the area, as several structures were reportedly on fire.

The Lincoln County coroner confirmed at least one death.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.