CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a deadly incident involving law enforcement in Clinton County.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asked Post 15 Columbia to investigate an officer-involved shooting, which took place shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near the intersection of KY 90 and Willow Grove Road.

According to KSP, a male was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County coroner. However, authorities have not shared his identity or information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” officials wrote in a statement released on Wednesday, July 12. “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum posted about the “multi-agency critical incident with an officer involved shooting” on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, urging community members to pray for everyone involved in the incident, which is still under investigation.