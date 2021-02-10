1 dead after crash on slick roads in Land Between The Lakes

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky state troopers are investigating after a fatal crash on slick roads in the Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area of Trigg County Wednesday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the crash happened around 7 a.m. along U.S. 68 at The Trace Road, which is mile marker three. The bridge was slick at the time due to “deteriorating weather conditions,” according to emergency management officials.

Both lanes of travel on U.S. 68 are blocked at the Woodland Trace interchange in Land Between the Lakes, about 15 miles southwest of Cadiz.

The road is expected to remain closed until at least 10 a.m. Wednesday, as Kentucky State Police conduct a crash reconstruction investigation.

No additional information was immediately released, including the identity of the person killed.

Trigg County is one of several Kentucky counties currently under an Ice Storm Warning.