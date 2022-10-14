BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Barren County that left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked troopers to investigate a deadly collision near mile marker 50 on Interstate 65 South.

Based on the preliminary investigation, 65-year-old Joseph E. Gilkey of Bowling Green, was reportedly driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65 when he went off the left side of the road, entered into the gravel median, continued into the southbound lanes of I-65, and hit a 2010 Saturn SUV.

Gilkey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office, officials reported.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Saturn — identified by police as Amy J. Lee of Hamilton, Ohio — was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

There were also two juvenile passengers in Lee’s vehicle who were brought to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, authorities said.

The trooper leading the investigation reportedly received assistance at the scene from Barren County EMS, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, the Cave City Fire Department, the Park City Fire Department, Air Methods, the Barren County Coroner’s Office, and other Kentucky State Police personnel.