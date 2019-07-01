1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Madisonville crash

MADISONVILLE, Ky. WKRN) — A woman is dead and another woman is seriously injured after a crash in Muhlenberg County on Monday morning.

According to officials with Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred on US-431 near Davis Circle just before 10:30 a.m.

Officials say, Thomas Simpson, 48, of Central City, was traveling southbound on US-431 in a Dodge Town & Country, when, for an unknown reason, he swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a 2010 Nissan Sentra

The Sentra driver, identified as 48-year-old Karen Leach of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger Linda Embry, 79, of Greenville was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by helicopter with critical injuries.

Thompson’s current condition is unknown. It is also unclear if he will face charges in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

