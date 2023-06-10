BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — One man lost his life and another was taken into custody after a vehicle crashed into a mall in southern Kentucky early Saturday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they initiated a traffic stop at Scottsville Road and Bryant Way.

Authorities reported that during the stop, a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix pulled into PNC Bank and slowed down. As a deputy exited his vehicle, the Pontiac allegedly accelerated, jumped two curbs and crashed into Greenwood Mall.

The passenger of the vehicle – identified by the sheriff’s office as Thomas Burton – exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Officials said the driver of Pontiac was found suffering from a “suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The driver was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, but he was later pronounced dead. Deputies are working to notify his family.

A search warrant was obtained and performed on the vehicle. Authorities said they found a defaced firearm inside, as well as suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.