Kentucky woman found in person’s trunk at Millersville gas station

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a stranger found a woman inside her trunk at a gas station.

According to Millersville Police, the driver was on her way to work from Bowling Green when she stopped at a Shell off of Interstate 65. When she returned to her car, she noticed the trunk light on. When she opened it, apparently a woman got out and started running.

The driver called police, and they located the woman who claimed she had been assaulted and kidnapped.

Police say the driver and the woman do not know each other. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Bowling Green Police have processed the car and are working to determine how she got in the trunk in the first place.