Kentucky teen killed, another hurt after shooting at Panama City resort

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A Kentucky teen was shot and killed and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting near a resort on Thomas Drive, according to Panama City Beach police.

The shooting happened near The Shores of Panama resort around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the two teens were stepbrothers between the ages of 12 and 16, and a local man between the age of 30 and 40 is in custody.

One of the brothers died from his injuries while the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories