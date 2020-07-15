KSP: Wanted man believed to be driving vehicle with Tennessee plate

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Kentucky State Police said Tuesday night based on information received from Tennessee authorities, a man wanted on five active arrest warrants out of Kentucky may be driving a silver/gray Mazda SUV with a Tennessee license plate.

In a news release, KSP said acting on information received from authorities in Tennessee, Harlan Eddie McIntosh, 44, is believed to be operating a 2004 Mazda Tribute, silver or gray in color, with Tennessee License Plate 1E5-1H2.

KSP has been looking for information on the whereabouts of McIntosh since July 12.

McIntosh is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Menifee County, Ky. and a robbery, kidnapping and first degree rape in Powell County, Ky.

McIntosh is described as standing 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds; he has brown hair and blue eyes. KSP said he is considered armed and extremely dangerous. There are active warrants for his arrest at this time.

Anyone who sees the suspect is advised not to approach him and to contact their local law enforcement or Kentucky State Police Post 8 at (606) 784-4127.

