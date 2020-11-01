Kentucky State Police release details of officer-involved shooting in Trigg County

CADIZ, KY. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting in Trigg County from earlier this week.

KSP said the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on Forest Circle near Cadiz.

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was called to the home for a report of a man trying to create a hole in the floor with a chainsaw. When Acree arrived, KSP say an altercation began between Sheriff Acree and Bennie ‘Shawn’ Biby.

During the altercation, KSP said Acree took out his gun and shot Biby. Following an autopsy from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, results showed Biby died from several gunshot wounds to the torso.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.

