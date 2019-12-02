Kentucky State Police investigate fatal shooting in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police responded to a call of a shooting that occurred around the 3000 block of State Route 176 in Muhlenberg County on Sunday.

According to authorities, 70-year-old George Rudy Cundiff was in a domestic altercation with his son, 42-year-old Christopher Seth Cundiff. During the altercation, George Cundiff shot Christopher Cundiff.

Christopher was transported to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

George Cundiff was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center where he was charged with Murder- Domestic Violence.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.