Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man following high-speed chase on I-65 N

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Kentucky, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on I-65 near the 12 mile-marker northbound.

KSP says a trooper saw a 2012 Nissan Altima speeding on I-65, so the trooper turned on his emergency equipment and the vehicle would not stop.

The driver then accelerated and continued traveling north on I-65 into Warren County. During the pursuit, the driver hit the side of a Ford pickup truck that was heading north near the 22 mile-marker. Eventually, a tire deflation device was used, causing the vehicle to stop near mile-marker 42 on I-65.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Joel Panhalkar of Franklin, Tennessee. Police say he arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail.

He is being charged with: Speeding 26MPH or more, Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Evading 1st (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police Officer), Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Possession of Marijuana.

There are no injuries to report at this time and the investigation is ongoing.