Kentucky State Police arrest man after pursuit

HOPKINSVILLE,Ky.(WKRN) – Kentucky State Police assisted Hopkinsville Police department arrest a man after a pursuit on US-41.

According to reports, a black Jeep Compass fled from Montgomery County Deputies earlier on May 19th, when one of their deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on a traffic stop. The suspect, 32-year-old Daniel Mosely from Clarksville was the driver of the vehicle.

Police say the pursuit continued to the Pennyrile Parkway, and then westbound to Interstate 24. A Cadiz Police Officer successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the 63-mile marker. The vehicle stopped closeby the 58-mile marker where Mosely was arrested.

Daniel Mosely is being held at the Christian County Detention Center and faces multiple charges including reckless driving, DUI, fleeing or evading, and driving with a suspended license.





