Kentucky Stae Police search for stolen vehicle and trailer

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a pickup truck and pull behind trailer that was stolen off of Route 93 North in the Kuttawa community of Lyon County.

According to authorities, during the night on December 6th, a silver 2011 Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup truck with an attached black16 foot BuiltRite trailer mounted with a black toolbox, were stolen from a barn on a residential property.

Troopers have investigated several leads, but are asking for any information on the whereabouts of the pickup truck and trailer, or any information regarding who may be responsible for the theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721, or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555