Kentucky reports nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky reported a jump of nearly 200 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including jumps in several major cities.

In total, Kentucky saw 191 new cases. That number includes 71 new cases in Warren County, where Bowling Green is located. On top of that, Jefferson County had 26 new cases, which includes Louisville numbers.

Officials reported 10 new deaths since Monday.

Despite these grim numbers, Governor Andy Beshear showed video of six recovered COVID-19 patients leaving the hospital at his daily briefing.

“I hope it gives everybody out there hope,” Governor Beshear said. “Hope that there is a day where we will all have beaten COVID-19. This is going to be something that is burned on our psyches, our memories and it will probably change a little bit how we interact and our world going forward. But I want the day when we all feel that.”

Governor Beshear encouraged people to keep taking precautions with the hopes of students being able to return to school in the fall. However, he said extracurricular activities would most likely be on hold if that happens.