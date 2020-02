PADUCAH, KY — Police in Kentucky are searching for the person who shot into a home with four people inside.

Paducah police identified Montell Wiggins as the suspect. A woman told police Wiggins was arguing with her son outside their home on North 24th Street.

The woman says Wiggins left in a car but came back and shot at her home. We’re told the woman and her three children inside at the time were not hurt.

Anyone who knows where Wiggins may be is urged to call Paducah Police.