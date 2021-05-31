Kentucky Police search for escaped inmate who fled work release program at a candle factory

MAYFIELD, KY (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped Calloway County inmate.

According to a release, 39-year-old Brian A. Ferryman, of Calvert City, Kentucky, escaped a work release program in Graves County Monday morning.

Ferryman reportedly walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield, where he was placed on work release.

Police said it’s possible Ferryman was picked up in a Kia Rio vehicle. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Ferryman was incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail in Murray, Kentucky for Theft of an Automobile and Receiving Stolen Property.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Jay Dunn. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ferryman are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.