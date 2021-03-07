Kentucky police investigate human remains found in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after human remains were found in Clay County.

According to a release from KSP, the remains were located in the Big Creek Community in rural Clay County on March 6 around 6:45 p.m.

At this time, the identity of the individual is not known. The remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for identification.

No other information was immediately released but this is a developing story.