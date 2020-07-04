Kentucky police investigate deadly shooting in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wood Lane in Caldwell County.

Police said 43-year-old Joe R. Curnell, of Dawson Springs, Ky., shot 24-year-old James Bannister, of Eddyville, Ky., with a handgun.

Bannister was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Curnell was arrested at his Dawson Springs home on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

He is charged with Murder, Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.