Kentucky officials issue health warning urging those who vape to stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky’s largest city have issued a public health warning that urges people who use vaping products to stop in the face of a national outbreak of severe lung injuries.

A statement from the Louisville health department says there are 805 cases of lung illness in 46 states and one territory. Kentucky has 20 cases under investigation.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says city officials are “deeply concerned” about the public health trends, which include a rise in teen vaping.

Department of Public Health and Wellness Director Sarah Moyer says “vaping is not safe” whether it is electronic cigarettes or other products.