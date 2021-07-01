Kentucky named kindest state in the country; Tennessee ranked #15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What is the kindest state in the United States? The team at kindness.org teamed up with Verizon to find out.

Researchers surveyed 5,000 in the country and asked if they would volunteer to do certain tasks for a stranger, including opening doors for others and organ donation.

The commonwealth of Kentucky came in No. 1. The Bluegrass State edged out New Mexico for the top spot.

Tennessee was 15th, but researchers told News 2 the two southern states combined did well and that random acts often have a ripple effect.

“We saw kindness as a way of kickstarting cooperative social relations. Previous research shows you don’t have to be a saint, you don’t have to go from zero to 100. but if you just take the next step, and try to be a little bit kinder than you are already, the research suggests that sets up a virtuous circle of people around you,” explained research director Dr. Oliver Scott Curry.

Researchers said it doesn’t take much to make a big difference as you go about your day.

“But even the little things were ranked as some of the kindest things you can do, just things like calling to check in on someone, saying good morning to someone on your commute, or giving up your seat on public transport, or surprising a friend with a gift, even some of the little things seemed to have the biggest impact,” added Dr. Scott Curry.

Click here to read the survey’s findings.