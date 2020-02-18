Kentucky man wins right to have ‘I’m God’ license plate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The commonwealth of Kentucky will have to pay more than $150,000 over a license plate that says “I’m God.”

The money will go to Bennie Hart, who applied for the license plate about four years ago.

He had a similar license plate in Ohio before moving to Kentucky.

But Kentucky transportation officials denied his application, saying it did not meet their requirements.

The ACLU and Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a First Amendment lawsuit on Hart’s behalf. He ended up winning in court last year.

Now a judge is ordering Kentucky to pay his attorney fees and litigation costs.