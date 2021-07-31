Kentucky man found under trap door faces drug charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Middlesboro, Kentucky, man is facing drug charges after police found him Thursday hiding under a trap door at his home. According to our news partner WRIL, Middlesboro Police were called about a parolee that absconded supervision. Officers went to the home of Benjamin “Peanut” Collins, 36, on Ray Hatfield Lane to find him.

Collins was not seen but officers searched the property and were able to see a small, clear bag containing a crystal-like substance they believed to be methamphetamine sitting on a nightstand. A search warrant was obtained and officers returned to the home. No one answered.

After finding the door unlocked, officers entered the home and obtained the suspected drug, a bag of syringes, distribution bags and a small bag of marijuana.

A further search of the home revealed a trap door in the bathroom leading under the house. An officer opened the door and found Collins laying on another large bag of suspected methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Collins later admitted to having more illegal drugs in the home which included approximately 32 grams of methamphetamine and Suboxone. Officers went to the residence and collected the items.

Collins was served the parole violation and two outstanding warrants. He was also charged with trafficking in controlled substance – first degree and second offense, possession of marijuana, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance, second degree. He is being held without bond.