Kentucky man dies after being shot in same hospital where he had just become father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KETK) – A 20-year-old man took his final breaths at the University of Louisville Hospital on Friday just days after becoming a father to twins.

On Sunday, June 23 Tyrese Garvin was walking home after visiting his premature newborn babies when he was shot by three teenagers.

He was taken off life support on Firday. Before Garvin died, the mother brought their newborns from maternity ward up to the intensive care unit so they could lay beside their father.

“From everything I’ve heard from nurses and everything, they’re going to be some strong, little twins,” a community activist said.

The three teenagers arrested were between the ages of 14 to 17.