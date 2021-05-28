Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee for alleged role in Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been arrested in Tennessee on federal charges of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Nicholas Brockhoff was arrested on Thursday by FBI agents from the Memphis office. Brockhoff was seen on video spraying police officers with a fire extinguisher, entering the Capitol through a broken window and wearing a stolen metropolitan officer’s helmet, according to a criminal complaint in federal court.

(Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

(Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

(Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

He is charged with assaulting officers, use of a deadly weapon and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder. The complaint said Brockhoff also made a forced entry into a Republican conference room inside the building.

More than a dozen Kentuckians have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot in which a mob forced its way into the Capitol, according to U.S. Department of Justice records.