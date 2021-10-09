Kentucky judge blocks public tax credits for private schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky judge has blocked part of a new state law that allows public tax credits to support private school tuition.

Friday’s ruling by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd halts state officials from implementing the so-called “educational opportunity accounts” under House Bill 563, which Republicans passed over Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto. The credits would reduce taxes for people who donate money to support the private tuition grants.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Shepherd ruled that the program goes against the constitutional mandate to establish an efficient system of common schools. Attorneys defending the measure said tax credits don’t amount to government spending.

Lawyers with the Institute for Justice said they’ll appeal.