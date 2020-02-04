Kentucky inmate escapes work detail, police begin search

MADISONVILLE, KY (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped his work detail.
This happened around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday at the Madisonville Sanitation Department.
They say 26-year-old Bennie Britt Jr. escaped. He was last seen wearing his jail-issued khaki shirt and pants.
Bennie Britt Jr. was incarcerated for the following charges:
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)
- Possession of Marijuana
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313