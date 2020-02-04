Kentucky inmate escapes work detail, police begin search

MADISONVILLE, KY (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped his work detail.

This happened around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday at the Madisonville Sanitation Department.

They say 26-year-old Bennie Britt Jr. escaped. He was last seen wearing his jail-issued khaki shirt and pants.

Bennie Britt Jr. was incarcerated for the following charges:

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) Possession of Marijuana

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313

