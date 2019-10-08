Kentucky inmate escape work detail, steals pick up truck

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work release program Monday night.

Police say Thomas Vaught, 44, ran off in Muhlenberg County and stole a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The truck has a University of Kentucky license plate on the front.

Vaught is described as a white male, is about 6 feet one inch and 190 pounds.

It is unclear what Vaught is convicted of, but an inmate profile says he was set to be released in the year of 2022.

If you see him, police say do not approach him, and to call 911 immediately.