Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announces end of state mask mandate

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds up a face mask while speaking about the novel coronavirus during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the state is lifting is mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals, in line with the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance announced Thursday.

“Today, the CDC has relaxed its masking guidelines to say that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors, with the exception of certain settings like hospitals, long term care centers, prisons, and a few other exceptions,” said Gov. Beshear in a video published to social media.

Governor Beshear strongly urged those who have not received their vaccine to go and get one so the state “can defeat this pandemic once and for all.”

“This means you ought to go get your shot of hope if you haven’t,” said Gov. Beshear, “There are hundreds of thousands of available appointments right now to get vaccinated, and if you get vaccinated, the CDC says it is safe to take that mask off.”

