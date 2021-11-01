Kentucky fugitive wanted on murder charges arrested for drug trafficking

OAK GROVE, KY. (WKRN) — A fugitive who was wanted on murder charges was arrested Thursday in Oak Grove.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and Oak Grove Police worked together in arresting Warren Broomer, 39, who was reportedly a fugitive wanted for murder-related charges.

According to WHOP, Broomer was served with a federal fugitive warrant for first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping and burglary. It is still unclear the details on those crimes that reportedly happened in Montgomery County.

When police conducted a search warrant for a home on Angel Court, officials said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia. Broomer and another man were charged with numerous counts of drug trafficking.