Kentucky freestanding bars close, indoor dining goes back to 25 percent for 2 weeks

KENTUCKY (WKRN) — All freestanding bars will be closed for the next two weeks in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Restaurant Association (KRA).

This decision comes from the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Beshear said this is in an effort to curb the continued spread of COVID-19.

Stacy Roof is the President and CEO of the KRA and she told News 2 this is a step she was not hoping to see.

Restaurants will go from 50-percent indoor dining capacity, to just 25-percent for the next two weeks.

Outdoor dining will be at 100-percent with social distancing.

Roof said none of their restaurants are expected to have a profitable year at this time. She encourages all customers to support restaurants in any way they can. Roof thanked everyone for being so supportive during the pandemic.

The decision remains in effect until August 11, 2020.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE