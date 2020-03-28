Kentucky Downs closed until further notice amid COVID-19 pandemic

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky Downs closed until further notice during the COVID-19 crisis.
Officials say the historic race track was set to reopen March 30th but decided against so as a coronavirus precaution. The decision is also aimed to follow Governor Beshear’s guidelines outlines for businesses across the Commonwealth to keep everyone as healthy as possible.
According to reports, the race track will reopen when it is safe.
If anyone has questions, you can email contact@kentuckydowns.com and check the Facebook website or Kentuckydowns.com
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: