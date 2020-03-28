Breaking News
TDH: 1,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Kentucky Downs closed until further notice amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kentucky Derby generic

FILE – In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first against Flavien Prat on Country House during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Citing unidentified sources close to the race, the Courier-Journal of Louisville said Churchill Downs will postpone the Derby from May 2, 2020, to Sept. 5, making it the first time in 75 years that the race won’t be run on the first Saturday in May. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky Downs closed until further notice during the COVID-19 crisis.

Officials say the historic race track was set to reopen March 30th but decided against so as a coronavirus precaution. The decision is also aimed to follow Governor Beshear’s guidelines outlines for businesses across the Commonwealth to keep everyone as healthy as possible.

According to reports, the race track will reopen when it is safe.

If anyone has questions, you can email contact@kentuckydowns.com and check the Facebook website or Kentuckydowns.com

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories