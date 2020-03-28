Kentucky Downs closed until further notice amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first against Flavien Prat on Country House during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Citing unidentified sources close to the race, the Courier-Journal of Louisville said Churchill Downs will postpone the Derby from May 2, 2020, to Sept. 5, making it the first time in 75 years that the race won’t be run on the first Saturday in May. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky Downs closed until further notice during the COVID-19 crisis.

Officials say the historic race track was set to reopen March 30th but decided against so as a coronavirus precaution. The decision is also aimed to follow Governor Beshear’s guidelines outlines for businesses across the Commonwealth to keep everyone as healthy as possible.

According to reports, the race track will reopen when it is safe.

If anyone has questions, you can email contact@kentuckydowns.com and check the Facebook website or Kentuckydowns.com

