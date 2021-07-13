Kentucky couple drowns during wedding anniversary trip in Idaho

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A southern Kentucky couple drowned in Idaho while celebrating their wedding anniversary with friends over the weekend.

The emergency management director in Boundary County, Idaho said 70-year-old John Fourshee and his 69-year-old wife, Vicki, died while fly-fishing on the Moyie River near Twin Rivers Campground Saturday morning.

John and Vicki Fourshee (Courtesy: WKDZ Radio)

Witnesses reported the couple was attempting to cross the river, when John slipped, and Vicki tried to help him.

The two fell into the water and friends pulled them from the river, according to investigators.

Despite those friends performing lifesaving measures, the couple did not survive.

The Fourshees, who are from Cadiz, Kentucky in Trigg County, were both wearing fishing waders, the emergency management director said.

WKDZ Radio reports the Fourshees were part owners of Fourshee Building Supply in Cadiz.