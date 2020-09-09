Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron releases statement regarding investigation into death of Breonna Taylor

KENTUCKY (WKRN) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement in regard to the timeline of the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.

My office is continually asked about a timeline regarding the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. An investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a specific timeline. My office has endeavored since day one to find the truth and pursue justice, wherever that may take us and however long that may take.

In the meantime, conflicting rumors and reports circulate on a daily basis. The rumors do nothing to advance justice. When the investigation concludes and a decision is made, we will provide an update about an announcement.

The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources. Until that time, the investigation remains ongoing.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron