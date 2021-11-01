Kenny Chesney, star-studded lineup to perform in Nashville on stadium tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kenny Chesney is bringing music back on the road with his “Here and Now” stadium tour in 2022 alongside a star-studded lineup of other country music artists.

The country music star announced the show dates Monday and Nashville will be met with the country greatness early next year on May 28 at Nissan Stadium.

Kickoff for the tour begins on April 23 and ‘Speechless and “Tequila” power duo Dan + Shay, CMA Female Vocalist Carly Pearce, and old-time favorite Old Dominion will join Chesney on tour as the opening acts.

Chesney is impressed with the lineup and wanted to give fans waiting for his live return the best of the best.

“I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that’s gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long,” said Chesney in a release.

