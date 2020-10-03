Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (WKRN) — Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Friday she tested positive for COVID-19.

Conway is one of several White House officials who have tested positive for COVID-19, including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Hope Hicks.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

In a tweet, Conway said she had a mild cough and was feeling fine. She has begun quarantine and said she is in consultation with physicians.

Conway served on the Trump administration from 2017 to 2020. She previously served as President Trump’s campaign manager.

