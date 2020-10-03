Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WKRN) — Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Friday she tested positive for COVID-19.
Conway is one of several White House officials who have tested positive for COVID-19, including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Hope Hicks.
In a tweet, Conway said she had a mild cough and was feeling fine. She has begun quarantine and said she is in consultation with physicians.
Conway served on the Trump administration from 2017 to 2020. She previously served as President Trump’s campaign manager.
