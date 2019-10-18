Kellogg joins GLAAD for anti-bullying campaign with All Together cereal

Breaking News
2 injured, buildings, vehicles struck after shootout on Church Street
Kellogg LGBTQ cereal

(Courtesy: Kellogg via CNN)

(CNN) — Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats in the same box?

The new concoction isn’t just a kid’s breakfast dream — it’s an anti-bullying campaign.

Kellogg’s is partnering with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to release a cereal called “All Together,” mixing cereals and their mascots to support anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.

“We all belong together,” the company said in a statement. “So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love.”

The cereals are packaged individually inside a purple box.

All Together is available for a limited time in honor of Spirit Day, an anti-bullying campaign that has millions of people wear purple to stand up against bullying.

Along with the cereal campaign, Kellogg’s also pledged to donate $50,000 to GLAAD in support of the group’s efforts.

