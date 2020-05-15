Keith Urban performs private drive-in concert for Vanderbilt medical staff

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – One drive-in movie theater about a half-hour outside of Nashville says they’ve been getting a lot of calls for more ‘socially distanced’ events. One of them was from Keith Urban’s staff, the country music star wanted to host a special show for healthcare workers.



Doctors and nurses from Vanderbilt University Medical Center were invited for the private concert at the Stardust Drive-in in Watertown Thursday evening.

Urban told The Associated Press that walking onstage he felt huge gratitude for the medical workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

This was Urban’s first live show since the coronavirus outbreak hit the United States.

“It ended up a really cool event and a really cool way Keith could show appreciation to Vanderbilt medical staff during all of this,” Dawn Floyd, co-owner of the drive-in told News 2.

Stardust Drive-in says they are planning some other events at the theater, possibly some concerts this summer.

The drive-in is open at 50 percent capacity every night 7 days a week. They are also social distancing concession stands right now