Keith Richards leaves Nashville with ‘new’ vintage guitar

Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Nissan Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Keith Richards left Nashville after the Rolling Stones performance at Nissan Stadium Saturday night with a “new” vintage guitar.

Richards proudly tweeted images of his new 1955 Nashville find alongside a nearly identical Gibson Les Paul TV model.

“I have found sister,” Richards said in the caption for the photos that show the legendary guitarist looking gleeful with his new instrument.

“I have found sister”

1955 Les Paul TV model.

“I never leave Nashville without another guitar”

Connection…. pic.twitter.com/bE3n6B9GPw — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) October 10, 2021

“I never leave Nashville without another guitar,” added Richards, who is known for playing a ‘59 Standard Les Paul.

Hey, Nashville, Great to be back. Bless you all!

📷Kevin Mazur pic.twitter.com/UwRRT5wUtg — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) October 11, 2021

UNSPECIFIED – JUNE 13: Photo of ROLLING STONES and Ron WOOD and Keith RICHARDS; Ron Wood (Gibson Firebird guitar) and Keith Richards (Gibson Les Paul Junior guitar) performing on stage – Voodoo Lounge Tour (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger took to the streets of Nashville’s Honky Tonk district, seemingly unspotted by people along Broadway, ahead of the group’s show Saturday. Jagger made a few stops in different parts of Nashville, posting photos from various locations, including Nissan Stadium.