Keith Richards leaves Nashville with ‘new’ vintage guitar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Keith Richards left Nashville after the Rolling Stones performance at Nissan Stadium Saturday night with a “new” vintage guitar.
Richards proudly tweeted images of his new 1955 Nashville find alongside a nearly identical Gibson Les Paul TV model.
“I have found sister,” Richards said in the caption for the photos that show the legendary guitarist looking gleeful with his new instrument.
“I never leave Nashville without another guitar,” added Richards, who is known for playing a ‘59 Standard Les Paul.
Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger took to the streets of Nashville’s Honky Tonk district, seemingly unspotted by people along Broadway, ahead of the group’s show Saturday. Jagger made a few stops in different parts of Nashville, posting photos from various locations, including Nissan Stadium.