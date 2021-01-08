Kayla Anderson joins WHTM reporter Allie Berube to discuss Sunday’s Titans-Ravens playoff game

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans prepare for this weekend’s Wild-card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens for the team’s third meeting in less than a year. Tennessee has won both of the previous two games in Baltimore, including in the AFC Divisional Round 28-12 over the top-seeded Ravens. WKRN sports reporter Kayla Anderson joins Nexstar affiliate and WHTM reporter Allie Berube to give insight into the Titans preparations for the playoff tilt.

Anderson shares her thoughts on the brewing rivalry, explains Derrick Henry’s importance to the Titans success, and the mentality around Nashville following the tornado’s and Christmas morning bombing.

For updates on the Titans, you can follow her on Twitter @KaylaAndersonTV. The Ravens/Titans can be seen on News 2, Sunday at Noon.