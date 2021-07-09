Kayakers rescued after flash flooding stranded them on Lawrence County creek

IRON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday morning, 22 kayakers were rescued on Shoal Creek after heavy rain caused flash flooding, stranding them on a sandbar.

According to Ben Luna at WLX Radio, their Doppler Radar estimated three inches of rain had fallen on the area of Shoal Creek where the kayakers were rescued.

Bill Phillips, the Public Information Director with Lawrence County EMA explained how the situation unfolded:

The flash flood came up behind them. They saw that immediately and they quickly bailed out to a sandbar where they hoped they would be safe. And they were basically waiting it out at the sandbar.



Once we got people on site, and were able to get to the location, we had water all up around them trying to find a safe access point. When we were able to get our resources on the water, they fairly quickly found the people on the sandbar, got a count for everyone that was on the water and all equipment, and then it was a matter of transporting them back to the point of departure.

Everyone made it out safely, and the water rescue squad spent the rest of the morning practicing swift water procedures, taking advantage of the high water.