Kayakers rescue four children, adult from Wolf River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family of five was saved by local kayak experts who just happened to be in the right place at the right time over the weekend.

Two tour guides with Blues City Kayaks were on the Wolf River near Shelby Farms when they heard young voices crying out for help. Four children and an adult were caught in the current in deeper water than they could swim or safely navigate.

The two instructors used their safety training and equipment to rescue all five members of the family, potentially saving their lives and preventing a tragedy.

They preached cautioned for anyone looking for water fun during the hot mid-south summer.

“It’s typically the calmest area of river. However, when we get rains like we’ve had over the last few days, the water level increases, the current changes and it does change the situation,” explained Paul Frye.

“Anyone who goes swimming in moving waters: it doesn’t stop,” added Ande Demetriou. “It doesn’t care if you get tired, it doesn’t care if you misjudge the depth or current speed. It’s going to keep moving.”

Those two river guides had kayaked more than 20 miles that day.