K9’s track down suspects after vehicle, foot pursuit

La Vergne Tenn. (WKRN) — A male and female have been taken into custody after fleeing from police Wednesday afternoon.

Police spotted a car that matched the description of a car another agency was looking for.

When police attempted to stop the car, it took off before crashing through a fence at the dead-end of Centennial Drive, officials said.

According to police, the two suspects then took off on foot.

Police then secured the area and brought in K9’s who tracked down the suspects near the Park 24 industrial complex.

Both male and female suspects were taken into custody, but their identifies have not been released at this time.

Multiple agencies are involved and the investigation continues.